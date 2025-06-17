Manchester United report: Goalkeeper handed surprise summer contract extension

Manchester United have agreed a new contract extension at Old Trafford

The Red Devils will lose Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof at the end of the month, with the club confirming, after their final-day win against Aston Villa, that all three players will soon become free agents, with their contracts expiring on June 30.

Not one has yet agreed terms with a new side, although Eriksen recently admitted he is looking for a new challenge away from the demands English football brings.

Manchester United act with haste to agree new contract for player

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants a new centre forward as a priority this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst priorities remain elsewhere, Manchester United have already agreed to bring Matheus Cunha to the club, with the Brazil international signing from Wolves in a deal estimated to be worth £62.5m. His new shirt number at the Theatre of Dreams is yet to be confirmed.

That could be because he wishes to take up the number ten jersey, especially given the rumours suggesting Marcus Rashford could yet leave his boyhood side. The England international is attracting interest from Aston Villa but appears to be waiting for Barcelona to act on their supposed affection.

Matheus Cunha has completed his summer move to Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Amad one of the most recent first-team players to agree new terms at Old Trafford, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has today confirmed goalkeeper Tom Heaton has signed a one-year contract extension.

Amorim has shown his desire to keep hold of the veteran shot-stopper, who has only played once for the Red Devils across his career. At 39, Heaton brings a certain level of experience and calmness to the group, something the former Sporting boss is happy to see continue in the dressing room.

There has been talk a new number one could arrive at the club, with both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir failing to show any real conviction in their performances during Amorim's short tenure in the north-west so far.

Whilst a new goalkeeper could still be the move, INEOS have made it clear they wish to strengthen elsewhere first. Exits for Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all seem to be on the cards, with Bryan Mbuemo linked heavily with moving to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is a popular squad member at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is a clever move from Manchester United to keep hold of Heaton for another year, especially given how well respected he is in the dressing room.

Amorim wants to clear out the 'bad eggs', so to speak, but the 39-year-old seems to have shown what he can offer off the pitch and given he is English too, that will help satisfy Premier League rules regarding homegrown players.