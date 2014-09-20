Enrique: Vermaelen 'getting better every day'

Centre-back Vermaelen moved to Camp Nou in August on a five-year-contract from Arsenal but has yet to feature for the Catalan club because of a hamstring problem he sustained while playing for Belgium at the World Cup.

However, the 28-year-old returned to full training earlier this month and, although Luis Enrique has not confirmed a date for Vermaelen's return to action, he is optimistic over the former Ajax man's progress.

"He's getting better every day," the coach said.



"He needs to get over the injury he picked up last season, obviously it is quite difficult to introduce him into a team that is already in the rhythm of playing games. He's someone that is going to help us."

Barca visit Levante on Sunday aiming to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign after winning all of their opening three La Liga games.

Levante, by stark contrast, sit at the bottom of the table with just one point to their name.

But Luis Enrique is refusing to take the Valencian club lightly and expects the hosts to pose a difficult challenge.

He added: "Playing away from home adds an extra level of difficulty, especially against a tough team.

"We know their defensive potential and their ability to make transitions."