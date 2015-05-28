Eredvisie Review: Vitesse denied by late Uth goal, NAC Breda boost survival hopes

Vitesse produced an impressive away performance to put them in control of their Eredivisie play-off for a place in the UEFA Europa League against Heerenveen.

Goals from Valeri Qazaishvili and Davy Propper helped Vitesse earn a 2-2 draw away from home on Thursday and put them in the driving seat ahead of Sunday's return leg.

Bertrand Traore - on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea - created the opener for strike partner Qazaishvili after 21 minutes, the loanee picking up on a loose ball to find the Georgian, who fired home his 11th of the season.

Luciano Slagveer levelled things up two minutes after the half hour, before Propper restored Vitesse's lead in the 66th minute with a stunning solo effort.

The youngster collected the ball just inside the Heerenveen half and drifted past two defenders before firing low past Eloy Room.

Mark Uth restored parity with a second equaliser 15 minutes from time, the striker bagging an 18th goal of the campaign to leave the tie evenly poised.

Meanwhile, in the battle to get into the Eredivisie, NAC Breda gave themselves hope of survival via a 1-0 victory over Roda JC – Adnane Tighadouini getting the decisive goal after 21 minutes.

The second play-off between De Graafschap and Volendam ended goalless, but the latter were reduced to 10 men after Ludcinio Marengo's red card five minutes from time.