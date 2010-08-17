EXCLUSIVE: Hernandez on dream move

Hernandez, 21, stepped out at Old Trafford for the first time and he revealed his dream became a reality when he came on for Wayne Rooney after 63 minutes.

"It's a dream. I can't believe it, my dream is real now," he exclusively told FourFourTwo.com

"I have been waiting for this moment for a long time and I'm very happy now."

The Mexican international is already a fan-favourite at Old Trafford. This was evident as the club's official megastore sold out of replica Chicharito shirts and were forced to make additional orders to meet the demand of the Red Devils' supporters.

Speaking about the adulation he received from the United faithful, Chicharito added: "It's amazing. I want to say thank you very much to the fans for supporting me, it means a lot."

Hernandez signed for United in May for a fee which believed to be in the region of £7 million and excelled at this summer's World Cup for Mexico, scoring against both France and Argentina.

Chicharito - or 'The Little Pea' - was also named the fastest player at the World Cup after being clocked accelerating at a top speed of 32.15 kph.

By Saad Noor

