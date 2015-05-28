FA charges Demetriou over betting breaches
James Demetriou has landed himself in hot water with the Football Association for allegedly floating its betting rules.
Swansea City's James Demetriou has been charged by the Football Association over an alleged multiple breaches of betting regulations.
Demetriou, who has yet to make his senior debut for Swansea, has until June 1 to respond to the charge.
Earlier this week, Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop was charged over similar allegations.
