‘Sir Alex Ferguson asked me to walk out with the Manchester United team for the FA Cup final against Chelsea – I was 12 and I wanted to do it, but I said no’ Joe Cole speaks to FourFourTwo

Joe Cole was one of the most sought-after players in the country during his childhood – and arguably the greatest manager of all time had a cunning plan to try to sign him for Manchester United.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, West Ham United and Millwall were all among the clubs who asked Cole to train with them, having been impressed by the young Londoner’s potential.

Manchester United wanted him as well – so much so that Sir Alex Ferguson personally intervened to see if he could get the wonderkid to join the Red Devils.

An offer he couldn't refuse?

Joe Cole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole grew up as a Chelsea fan – in 1994, the Blues progressed to the FA Cup final for the first time in 24 years, where they would play Manchester United.

Still only 12, Cole did not have a ticket for the game, so Ferguson arranged to speak to the youngster over the phone, and offered him an opportunity that seemed impossible to refuse.

Cole would get the chance to walk out with the teams before kick-off at Wembley – although he’d be walking out with Manchester United rather than Chelsea.

Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

“That’s why Alex Ferguson was the best,” Cole tells FourFourTwo now, speaking as part of the launch of his autobiography, Luxury Player. “He was trying to compete for Premier League titles with his team, but he always had one eye on the next generation.

“I’m not saying I was unique, there were probably other talented players around the country who got offers to go up there, but he rung up and asked if I wanted to walk the team out at Wembley.”

It presented a dilemma for Cole. “I’d already made my mind up by then to sign for West Ham, and my dad was very much like ‘You don’t lead them on’,” he explains.

“I was a kid and I was like ‘It would be pretty cool though, dad?’ But he was like, ‘No, no, you don’t take something when you know you’re not going to go there’.

“So I didn’t do it, although I was at the game in the end, I went to watch it, I did get tickets another way. It was a good day for Man United and not a great day for Chelsea!”

Manchester United triumphed 4-0, thanks to two Eric Cantona penalties and further goals from Mark Hughes and Brian McClair.

There will be more from Cole in an upcoming issue of FourFourTwo magazine – his memoir Luxury Player is available now