When is the FA Cup third-round draw? Date, time, teams and ball numbers

FA Cup Third Round weekend is only a month away with ties to be decided over the next few days

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: The Emirates FA Cup trophy gets a polish before the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Luton Town and Forest Green Rovers on October 31, 2025 in Luton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
Teams are competing for a place in the Third Round this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

FA Cup action is back upon us, with teams fighting it out in the Second Round across this weekend.

It is the oldest football competition in the world and, for many, certainly in England, one of the most important.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Dion Dublin, BBC Sport TV Presenter performs the FA Cup Semi Final draw which is made at half time from inside the stadium during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Teams will be eagerly anticipating their next opponents in the historic competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third round is where all 24 Championship teams and all 20 Premier League sides enter the competition, and with at least one sixth-tier side guaranteed to be in the hat – after Macclesfield drew Slough Town for the second round – it could throw up some mouth-watering ties.

But when is the Third Round draw?

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are the current FA Cup holders, who will enter the competition at this stage to try and defend their crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw is to be conducted on Monday 8 December, and broadcast live on TNT Sports.

Although precise timings are to be confirmed, ties will be drawn around the broadcast of Brackley Town v Burton Albion on TNT Sports 1, the final game of the Second Round.

It is to be conducted by TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on the night.

There will be 64 teams entering the hat in total, producing 32 games for a place in the Fourth Round.

Crystal Palace are the current holders, after they beat Manchester City in the final at Wembley Stadium, netting their first-ever major piece of silverware.

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup Third Round draw

Ball numbers will be decided once the outcome of Second Round ties have been decided.

Teams whose names begin with letters earlier in the alphabet are usually designated low numbers, and vice versa.

