When is the FA Cup third-round draw? Date, time, teams and ball numbers

FA Cup action is back upon us, with teams fighting it out in the Second Round across this weekend.

It is the oldest football competition in the world and, for many, certainly in England, one of the most important.

This weekend, teams from League One and below go to battle for their place in the next round, with the chance to pull a match with one of the country's biggest teams.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The third round is where all 24 Championship teams and all 20 Premier League sides enter the competition, and with at least one sixth-tier side guaranteed to be in the hat – after Macclesfield drew Slough Town for the second round – it could throw up some mouth-watering ties.

The draw is to be conducted on Monday 8 December, and broadcast live on TNT Sports.

Although precise timings are to be confirmed, ties will be drawn around the broadcast of Brackley Town v Burton Albion on TNT Sports 1, the final game of the Second Round.

It is to be conducted by TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on the night.

There will be 64 teams entering the hat in total, producing 32 games for a place in the Fourth Round.

Crystal Palace are the current holders, after they beat Manchester City in the final at Wembley Stadium, netting their first-ever major piece of silverware.

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup Third Round draw

Ball numbers will be decided once the outcome of Second Round ties have been decided.

Teams whose names begin with letters earlier in the alphabet are usually designated low numbers, and vice versa.