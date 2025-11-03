When is the FA Cup draw? Second round draw details, how to watch and ball numbers

When is the draw for the FA Cup second round? After the first round proper of football's most iconic competition got underway this weekend, it's now time to look ahead at what is to come.
The FA Cup second round is the final stage before the Premier League and Championship big hitters enter the competition, so lower- and non-league teams will be desperate to progress and put themselves in with a chance of a big-name cup tie.
Date and time
When is the FA Cup draw for the second round?
The FA Cup second round draw will take place on Monday, November 3 at approximately 6.45pm GMT.
It will take place before the final tie of the first round, which is Tamworth vs Leyton Orient.
How to watch
Where can I watch the draw for the FA Cup?
The FA Cup second round draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and live streamed on the TNT Sports YouTube page.
Becky Ives will present the coverage, with Joleon Lescott picking out the balls.
Second round dates
When is the FA Cup second round?
The FA Cup second round is scheduled to be played around the weekend of Saturday, December 6.
You can find a full schedule for the football season with our interactive calendar below.
Ball numbers
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup second round draw?
1. Weston Super Mare
2. Salford City
3. Luton Town
4. Accrington Stanley
5. Milton Keynes Dons
6. Stockport County
7. Wigan Athletic
8. Newport County
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Barnsley
11. Carlisle United
12. Bristol Rovers
13. Peterborough United
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
17. Chesterfield
18. Boreham Wood
19. Sutton United
20. Bolton Wanderers
21. Chelmsford City
22. Barrow
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Exeter City
25. Slough Town
26. Wealdstone
27. Swindon Town
28. Grimsby Town
29. Buxton
30. Burton Albion
31. Brackley Town
32. Blackpool
33. Cambridge United
34. Gateshead
35. Mansfield Town
36. Macclesfield
37. Shrewsbury Town
38. Fleetwood Town
39. Port Vale
40. Walsall
