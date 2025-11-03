When is the FA Cup draw? Second round draw details, how to watch and ball numbers

When is the draw for the FA Cup second round? After the first round proper of football's most iconic competition got underway this weekend, it's now time to look ahead at what is to come.

The FA Cup second round is the final stage before the Premier League and Championship big hitters enter the competition, so lower- and non-league teams will be desperate to progress and put themselves in with a chance of a big-name cup tie.

The road to Wembley is well underway (Image credit: PA Images)

When is the FA Cup draw for the second round?

The FA Cup second round draw will take place on Monday, November 3 at approximately 6.45pm GMT.

It will take place before the final tie of the first round, which is Tamworth vs Leyton Orient.

How to watch

Crystal Palce are the current FA Cup holders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can I watch the draw for the FA Cup?

The FA Cup second round draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and live streamed on the TNT Sports YouTube page.

Becky Ives will present the coverage, with Joleon Lescott picking out the balls.

The second round takes place next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

When is the FA Cup second round?

The FA Cup second round is scheduled to be played around the weekend of Saturday, December 6.

Ball numbers

A total of 40 balls will be in the draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup second round draw?

1. Weston Super Mare

2. Salford City

3. Luton Town

4. Accrington Stanley

5. Milton Keynes Dons

6. Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic

8. Newport County

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Barnsley

11. Carlisle United

12. Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient

17. Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood

19. Sutton United

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Chelmsford City

22. Barrow

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Exeter City

25. Slough Town

26. Wealdstone

27. Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town

29. Buxton

30. Burton Albion

31. Brackley Town

32. Blackpool

33. Cambridge United

34. Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town

36. Macclesfield

37. Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town

39. Port Vale

40. Walsall