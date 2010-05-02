Fabiano plays down ankle fears

The 29-year-old, who is expected to be an important figure in Dunga's Brazil squad for the World Cup finals, had to leave the pitch just before the break at the Sanchez Pizjuan after falling awkwardly.

"I'll be back before the end of the week," he told the club website. "It gave me a big scare at first because I was in a lot of pain, but now I'm feeling much better.

"I'll definitely be ready for the King's Cup final. I'll try and be ready for the visit of Barcelona next weekend.

"I'm having more tests on Monday, but I am feeling better all the time."

In a separate statement, Sevilla said although an initial examination had not been promising, they thought Fabiano could be fit in time for the Cup final against Atletico on May 19.

Sevilla are chasing a return to the Champions League next season and have a midweek league match away to Racing Santander, before leaders Barca visit.

