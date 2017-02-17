Vasco da Gama sign Luis Fabiano

Vasco da Gama have completed the signing of former Brazil international Luis Fabiano from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

The 36-year-old striker, who enjoyed successful spells at Sevilla and Sao Paulo before his move to China, has become Vasco's eighth new signing ahead of Brazil's new Serie A season.

Fabiano has been a prolific goalscorer for clubs in Europe and South America during his 19-year career, finding the net more than 200 times in three spells at Sao Paulo and scoring 72 goals in 149 LaLiga appearances for Sevilla, where he was twice a UEFA Cup winner.

The powerful forward also scored 28 goals in 45 appearances for Brazil between 2003 and 2013, winning the Copa America in 2004 and Confederations Cup in 2009.

During a one-year spell in China, Fabiano scored 23 goals to help Tianjin Quanjin earn promotion to the Chinese Super League.