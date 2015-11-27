Luis Fabiano announces Sao Paulo exit

Luis Fabiano has announced he expects to leave Sao Paulo at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old – a two-time UEFA Cup winner during his time with Sevilla – has scored 211 goals in 351 games for the Paulista club, claiming the Copa Sudamericana title in 2012.

Fabiano, who has been linked with a move to China, confirmed he is likely to depart the club after the matches against Figueirense and Goias

"It will probably be my farewell in the shirt of Sao Paulo at the Morumbi," he said of Saturday's visit of Figueirense. "It's a special game.

"I still do not have a defined destination; I have left this issue until after the two important games we have.

"I hope to say goodbye with a win and a goal to help Sao Paulo qualify for the [Copa] Libertadores.

"I have not stopped to analyse what possibilities I have. I wanted to finish the season with a level of focus.

"I have a small idea of what I intend to do."

Sao Paulo sit fourth, a position carrying Copa Libertadores qualification, in the Campeonato Brasileiro with two games remaining.