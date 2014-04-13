Fabianski wants chances after Cup heroics

Goalkeeper Fabianski proved to be the difference against Wigan Athletic in Saturday's last-four clash at Wembley, as he saved the holders' first two spot-kicks from Gary Caldwell and Jack Collison to lay the foundations for Arsenal's 4-2 victory on penalties after the match had finished 1-1.

The Poland international has been an ever-present in Arsenal's run to the final, but is firmly established as his club's second-choice keeper behind compatriot Wojciech Szczesny in the Premier League.

Fabianski has not played in the top flight at all this season, and has made just four league appearances since the beginning of the 2011-12 campaign.

However, after putting Arsenal in prime position to end their nine-year trophy drought in next month's final against either Hull City or Sheffield United, Fabianski is hopeful of more opportunities in Arsene Wenger's starting XI.

"I'm very happy we managed to go through to the final, it's a massive thing for us, especially after such a difficult game," the Daily Mail quotes the 28-year-old as saying.

"But I don't know if I'll keep my place - it's up to the boss. After my performance, I hope I can."

Jordi Gomez beat Fabianski with a penalty to give Wigan the lead just after the hour on Saturday, before Per Mertesacker equalised late on to force extra-time and, ultimately, the shoot-out.

However, Gomez did not step up from 12 yards in the shoot-out - a decision the Arsenal stopper was not expecting.

"To be honest, I did some homework but none of them were on my list, the guys who stepped up," he added.

"So I was just guessing, it was more intuition rather than my homework. I was surprised Gomez didn't step up as the first one."