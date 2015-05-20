Fabregas ban cut to one game

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has seen his three-match ban for kicking a ball at Chris Brunt cut, meaning he will only miss the Premier League champions' final game of the current season.

Fabregas was dismissed in the first half of Monday's clash at The Hawthorns after hitting Brunt on the head while players argued in the West Brom penalty area.

Mike Jones immediately turned his attention from a scuffle between other players to Fabregas and sent the Spain international off.

He will sit out on Sunday as Chelsea welcome struggling Sunderland to Stamford Bridge after the club's appeal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.