Falcao confident of Chelsea turnaround

Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao is confident his team can turn their awful start to the Premier League season around.

Jose Mourinho's men have won just two of their opening eight league games to sit 16th in the table, with their latest defeat a 3-1 loss at home to Southampton.

Falcao, who is on loan at Chelsea from Monaco, has only started once in the league this season, with six appearances off the bench.

But the 29-year-old believes Mourinho's side can bounce back to winning ways after the international break.

"I'm OK. Growing up, every day I feel better," Colombian international Falcao said on Monday.

"If the results are not the best in Chelsea, we have the capacity to reverse the situation."

Despite his lack of game time, Falcao will lead Colombia into their World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay.

Goalkeeper and international team-mate David Ospina said he had no doubts over Falcao's form.

"We know the quality of Falcao," he said. "We are calm."

As for his side's clash against Peru on Thursday, Ospina said Colombia were wary.

"We must respect the work of Peru. They are excellent players with a mix of experience and youth. They have important players in their respective teams," he said.

"They are strong defensively, and have a great goalkeeper with great forwards and are a very compact team."