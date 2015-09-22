Favre exits shows football 'difficulty' - Guardiola

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola sympathised with "one of the best" in Lucien Favre after the Swiss' resignation from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Favre guided Gladbach to third place in the Bundesliga last season, but he resigned on Sunday after five consecutive league losses to start the campaign.

Guardiola said it was a sign of how quickly things could change as he lauded the 57-year-old Favre, who took charge of Monchengladbach in early 2011.

"I have big respect for Lucien. He is one of the best trainers I have ever met," Guardiola said ahead of his team's clash against Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

"His case shows how complicated and difficult football really is.

"Yesterday you and your team are great and the day after, although not much has changed, except for [Max] Kruse and [Christoph] Kramer, who were very important of course, you are in big trouble and can't win a game.

"When I see something like this, I guess that also could happen to us."

Kruse, who scored 11 goals for Gladbach last term - second only to Raffael, has joined Wolfsburg, while central midfielder Kramer, who was in the top seven for Bundesliga appearances in 2014-15, left for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have made perfect starts to the Bundesliga season, sitting on 15 points through five games.