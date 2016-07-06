Ferguson backs Allardyce for England

Alex Ferguson believes Sam Allardyce is the best domestic candidate to succeed Roy Hodgson as England manager.

A narrow 2-1 win over Wales was the only highlight for England in a poor Euro 2016 campaign that ended with a shock loss to Iceland in the round of 16, prompting Hodgson to step down.

Former Manchester United manager Ferguson feels the Football Association should not limit itself to another home-grown appointment.

But if they do, the Scot claimed Allardyce - who enhanced his reputation further by keeping Sunderland safe from relegation last season - will be the frontrunner.

"The problem is there was an expectation England would do well and because they didn't, it's all a bit flat," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"So they need to work out what the plan B is.

"It's very difficult to think of the right man and there are only three English managers in the Premier League. With Sam's experience, he is the obvious choice.

"But I think they have to search wider to make sure they get the right one. If it's Sam, fine. But they have to have someone with the capabilities, the tactical awareness and the feel for the national side.

"Thank goodness I'm not making the choice because it's a difficult one, but Sam's the best English candidate because he's in the Premier League."

Ferguson also called on the FA to review the domestic program, claiming England are at a disadvantage by not having a winter break.

"In Germany they have a rest in December and January and teams who play in a better climate must be better prepared than English players.

"They don't even get a month's rest because they played three friendly games and they're training from June 12. That needs to be addressed."