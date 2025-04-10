I thought I was retiring. I played the last 15 games and felt pretty good. I was in the office and David Gill rang me and said that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted me to stay next year': Manchester United legend reveals being persuaded to continue playing

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson managed to stop a club legend from retiring too early after persuading them to rethink the decision.

During his 26 years at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson brought through a number of exceptional players from the academy who all became trusted members of the team, with the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt all proving important to the club's success.

One player, though, wanted to retire sooner than Ferguson believed they should have, with the Scotsman ultimately persuading them to reconsider their choice to step away from Old Trafford and the Red Devils.

Manchester United legend wasn't allowed to retire

At 35, Gary Neville wanted to call time on his Manchester United career following the conclusion of the 2009/10 season. He had added another League Cup medal to his collection and played 28 times in total during that campaign, but felt like he had no more to offer the club. That was until Ferguson stepped in.

“At the end of the previous season [before I retired], I thought I was retiring," Gary Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet. "I played the last 15 games and felt pretty good. There was one afternoon that I was in the office and David Gill rang me and said that he [Sir Alex Ferguson] wanted me to stay next year. I said that I’m not staying. He said that I better go see him [Sir Alex Ferguson].

“I saw him the morning after, and he said that I still have a lot left to give. I went home and I spoke to my dad, and he said imagine retiring at a point where you’re still wanted by Sir Alex Ferguson to play for Manchester United and you’re still playing now. I thought okay and I just went for it."

Neville realised quickly into 2010/11 that he had made a mistake, however. Despite making his 600th appearance in October during a 2-1 away win at Stoke, injuries and poor form culminated in him officially retiring on February 2, 2011.

“In the first day of preseason, I started training in the summer and I’m running next to Paul Scholes – and then my calf went," he added. "I pulled my calf on the first day, the first morning.

"I came back and then played against Everton in October and I didn’t play very well. I kept pulling my calf every time I came back. Then I played against Stoke and I got substituted just after half time.

“He [Sir Alex Ferguson] then came to me in December and said that he needs me on New Year’s Day against West Brom. I thought that I was nowhere near this, I just knew it. You can’t say, 'No I’m not playing,' though can you.”

By the time he retired, Neville had lifted eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Champions Leagues, alongside a litany of other individual accolades and achievements.