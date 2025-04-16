Eric Cantona won four Premier League titles during his short but sweet spell at Manchester United

Eric Cantona believes Ruben Amorim's tenure at Manchester United will be decided on how well the club recruits this summer.

Amorim, ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, arrived at Old Trafford in November but has been unable to get a tune out of the Red Devils players since his arrival.

Manchester United's only remaining hopes of success this season are to win the Europa League, as their crucial quarter-final second leg with Lyon approaches on Thursday.

What does Eric Cantona really think of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Eric Cantona is still considered as one of Manchester United's all-time greats (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a painful watch for most with a Manchester United association since Sir Alex Ferguson's exit, especially given the Red Devils are now set to post their lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League this term.

A 14th Premier League defeat of the season came at St James' Park on Sunday, and Cantona says it was also going to be a tough ask for Amorim to get a tune out of his players so quickly after arriving from Portugal.

Ruben Amorim has struggled to find the correct balance at Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

“We have to wait [and see]," said Cantona, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News recently. "He did great things at Lisbon and came in during the middle of the season, so he didn’t choose a player, I know he's unhappy about the players.

"So we have to wait until this summer. It will be more fair to judge him next season because he has to work with the players he didn't choose."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

INEOS are expected to complete a huge sale spree in the summer, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof all expected to leave in 2025.

Which players do you think will leave the club under Amorim later this year? Find out which ones FourFourTwo have cited for an exit.

Antony is being tipped to leave Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Cantona is right to point out the errors being made at Old Trafford, but Amorim needs time and after all, he was the man who suggested he take the job on in the summer, instead of smack bang in the middle of the season.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they host Wolves.