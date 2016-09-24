Fernandinho hails 'intelligent' De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho lauded Kevin De Bruyne and believes his team-mate's decision making is leading to his impressive displays.

De Bruyne has been hailed for his performances this season, contributing two goals and three assists in five Premier League matches.

Fernandinho became the latest to praise the Belgium international, who has also impressed manager Pep Guardiola.

"He's a very good player, a very intelligent player," Fernandinho told the Manchester Evening News.

"When he has the ball he thinks so quickly and he makes the decision so fast that it's hard for the opponent to react.

"For me it's special because playing alongside him is very nice. He has decided most of our last few games by making assists or scoring goals.

"I hope he can keep this level to help us to reach our targets."

De Bruyne's performances have helped City make a perfect start to the league campaign, winning all five games.

Fernandinho said his team needed to stay focused ahead of a trip to Swansea City on Saturday.

He said: "We work to win trophies, but it's too early to say if we are going to be champions or not. Our target is just to win the next game.

"We can't start to think what will happen in April and May, we just need to think about what will happen in the next match."