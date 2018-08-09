Feyenoord, Zenit trounced in Europa League

Feyenoord and Zenit are on the verge of Europa League exits after embarrassing 4-0 defeats to AS Trencin and Dinamo Minsk respectively.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst named a weakened side for Feyenoord's trip to Slovakia and was duly punished for that decision when Antonio Mance's double and an effort from Philip Azango Elayo put the hosts 3-0 up prior to half-time.

Mance completed the rout midway through the second half, tucking in Hamza Catakovic's cross to round off his hat-trick.

Zenit fared no better in Belarus, Uros Nikolic hammering Minsk ahead inside 12 minutes, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy and Nino Galovic putting the result beyond doubt before the interval.

5 - Feyenoord have conceded at least three goals in five of their last nine European matches. Flop.August 9, 2018

Nikolic went on to net his second after 67 minutes and Zenit look set to join Feyenoord as early shock exits from the third qualifying round.

Legia Warsaw could be another big name to go out after they suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Luxembourg champions Dudelange.