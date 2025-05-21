Quiz! Can you name all 30 clubs to have won the Europa League/UEFA Cup?

Manchester United or Tottenham will lift this very trophy on Wednesday evening

Manchester United and Tottenham will go head-to-head as they battle it out for Europa League success this week.

Both Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou have described the contest as 'do or die' with there a suggestion managerial changes may be afoot at both clubs depending on the result in Bilbao.

FourFourTwo's latest quiz tasks you with naming every previous winner of either the Europa League or the UEFA Cup, with plenty of previous winners to choose from! How many can you recall?

We're slapping just six minutes on the clock and we need you to tell us the 30 different previous winners to have either lifted the Europa League or the UEFA Cup.

Struggling with one elusive name? Simply log in to Kwizly, and they will provide you with a helping hand!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!

On your marks. Get set. Go!

