Quiz! Can you name all 30 clubs to have won the Europa League/UEFA Cup?
Europe's secondary club competition has been lifted by 30 different sides - how many can you name?
Manchester United and Tottenham will go head-to-head as they battle it out for Europa League success this week.
Both Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou have described the contest as 'do or die' with there a suggestion managerial changes may be afoot at both clubs depending on the result in Bilbao.
FourFourTwo's latest quiz tasks you with naming every previous winner of either the Europa League or the UEFA Cup, with plenty of previous winners to choose from! How many can you recall?
We're slapping just six minutes on the clock and we need you to tell us the 30 different previous winners to have either lifted the Europa League or the UEFA Cup.
Struggling with one elusive name? Simply log in to Kwizly, and they will provide you with a helping hand!
On your marks. Get set. Go!
On your marks. Get set. Go!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
