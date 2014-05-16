Flamini: Cup success can strengthen Arsenal

Arsene Wenger's men take on Hull City at Wembley on Saturday as they go in search of a first piece of silverware since 2005.

Having seen their Premier League title challenge fade away and their UEFA Champions League hopes extinguished by Bayern Munich, the Frenchman hopes that a win this weekend will signify a change in approach.

Flamini was part of the last Arsenal squad to win a trophy - the FA Cup in 2005 - and, in his second stint with the club, wants to help build a new mentality at the Emirates Stadium.

"Winning titles and trophies is important - for the future, it will build a mentality," he said.

"It is important to get into your head that you need to meet the objectives you set at the start of a season.

"When Arsenal had their (previous) success, they had a winning mentality. Once you win one, it is in your head. It becomes part of you. You start with one and then your objectives become higher and higher.

"Arsenal have always had quality but now we have a team of competitors, who want to win and hate losing. We have a team with more personality and that is important."