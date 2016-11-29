Flight carrying Chapecoense in accident

A plane carrying Brazilian club Chapecoense to Colombia for their Copa Sudamericana final first leg against Atletico Nacional has been involved in an accident.

The Serie A side are scheduled to play at Medellin's Estadio Atanasio Girardot on Wednesday.

But the plane, carrying 72 passengers and nine crew, was reported to have crashed on its way to Medellin.

Atletico Nacional confirmed an accident and said they were awaiting further details.

"Nacional regrets deeply and is in solidarity with @chapecoensereal by the accident which has happened and further information is expected from authorities," a tweet from the club read.