Wales team bus involved in road collision as training session cancelled

The Wales team bus was involved in a road collision as they made their way to St Gallen, Switzerland ahead of their next Women's European Championship match against France.

A training session on the Kybunpark stadium pitch had been planned for the Wales squad, but it was cancelled following the incident.

BBC Sport reported that an ambulance was on the scene to treat drivers of the other vehicle involved.

Manager Rhian Wilkinson and captain Angharad James were not on the bus as they travelled separately to attend the pre-match press conference.

"Everyone is OK," Wilkinson said at the news conference.

"Our priority is to get them all together and away from the scene. We'll be checking in to make sure they all continue to be OK.

"This is really developing right now so we are trying to be as clear and transparent as possible.

"I think everyone, from all reports, is OK and we just need to get them all together and get everyone away from the scene to reassess.

"More importantly I think the driver of the other vehicle is OK as well. We will let everyone know once we know for sure."

The Welsh FA also provided a statement which read: "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that the Cymru National Team bus has been involved in a road traffic accident whilst travelling to Arena St Gallen for their matchday -1 training session ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 match against France.

"All passengers on the Cymru National Team bus and in the other vehicle are unharmed. The FAW's priority has been to remove the players from the scene and return to the Cymru training base to complete their preparations for tomorrow's match."

Wales' game against France is a must win should they wish to have a hope of reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

A win would represent their first ever in major tournaments and set up an exciting tie against England in their final group game.

Should England beat The Netherlands, it would create a huge amount of drama heading into the final group game, with it potentially becoming a straight shootout between the home nations.