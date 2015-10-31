Flores hails Watford's best showing of the season

Quique Sanchez Flores felt Watford's excellent performance in the 2-0 defeat of West Ham was the team's best of the season.

Watford made it back-to-back Premier League wins on Saturday as Odion Ighalo scored twice at Vicarage Road to earn a deserved three points.

The scoreline could have been more emphatic with Ighalo and Troy Deeney having chances to extend the lead, and any hopes of a West Ham fightback were ended by James Collins' red card.

Watford's win lifts them to ninth in the table and Flores was thrilled with the way his side dictated the tempo, saying: "It was probably the team's best performance.

"I had the feeling during the game that we had it under control. I like it when we can play football. We mixed it up really well, defended really well and played the ball with confidence.

"Playing like that we are a tough team with that kind of performance. I think the boys stuck to the plan, the plan was something similar to what we saw. The boys deserved it because we played really well."

Ighalo now has seven goals in the league this season, but Flores - while praising his striker - was keen to emphasise the quality of the collective performance.

"Everyone knows that he [Ighalo] is an important player for us," he added. "A lot of players had the opportunity to score.

"The most important thing for us is that we are defending well. We are playing very well in attack and playing with confidence. That is important for us in the future."