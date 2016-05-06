Flores set for crunch talks over Watford future

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores will hold further talks with the club over his future next week.

Flores is understood to have met with owner Gino Pozzo last week as speculation mounts that he could opt to activate a break clause in his contract allowing him to leave Vicarage Road.

The former Valencia coach expects further discussions to take place in the coming days but would not give any indication over whether he is ready to commit to staying with the club.

"We do not need to talk again at the moment," he said on Friday. "We decided to come back and talk maybe next week.

"The contract says that in the last part of May both parties can decide if we want to stay together or not.

"It is important when the season is finished that both parties have the possibility to decide if we are in the right way. When we have some news, we will give it.

"I am thinking about the match on Sunday [against Liverpool]. I want to transmit how happy I am with Watford and how much I respect the fans. I am happy."

Flores has ensured Watford's Premier League survival but has warned his players not to allow themselves to ease up in their final two matches.

"When you achieved your target it is easy to lose focus," he said. "We need to be competitive because the season is not finished. Liverpool are on a good run and have good players. We have to keep being competitive.

"It has been a bit tough for the last two months because we have been in the comfort zone. It is necessary to show everyone we are still fighting and still have ambition."