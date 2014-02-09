Football League Preview: Burnley out to close gap

Sean Dyche's men are unbeaten in seven league matches, but remain 11 points adrift of top spot.

However, they play their game in hand over Leicester when they make the trip to the Reebok Stadium to take on a Bolton side scrapping for their lives at the wrong end of the table.

Bolton's draw against Bournemouth on Saturday was their first point in almost a month, and they have been dragged dangerously close to the relegation zone following their poor run.

However, boss Dougie Freedman felt that the weekend result was still a disappointment, and has urged his side to show a response on Tuesday night.

"We feel like we've dropped two points," he said following the Bournemouth clash. "But we have got to stick together and ensure that we keep battling away.

"We've shown that we have got goals in us. We just need to make sure that instead of performing for patches of the game, that we’re right at it for the full 95 minutes."

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Leeds United will look to put their off-field chaos behind them when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Yorkshire club have hit the headlines over their messy ownership saga, which appears to finally have been concluded after GFH Capital confirmed the sale of 75 per cent of their stake to Italian Massimo Cellino.

Cellino inherits a side still in with a realistic chance of making the play-offs and looking to build on their 2-1 win over Yeovil on Saturday.

Gary Johnson's side can bounce back from that disappointment when they welcome Millwall, while three other Championship games see Sheffield Wednesday host Wigan Athletic, Nottingham Forest travel to 13th-placed Huddersfield Town and Watford face Birmingham City.

The pick of the games in League One sees high-flying Leyton Orient host relegation-threatened Bristol City, with the home side having suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season courtesy of Saturday's dramatic 2-1 loss to Peterborough United.

Orient had looked set to claim a win that would have taken them back to the top of the table when Dave Mooney scored with 20 minutes left, but goals in the last two minutes from Britt Assombalonga and Tommy Rowe gave Peterborough the points.

"It hurts but we can't sulk," Orient boss Russell Slade said. "It's part of our journey. We need to put it right on Tuesday night."

In Tuesday's other League One games, Port Vale host Colchester United and Bradford City travel to Carlisle United, while on Wednesday FA Cup heroes Sheffield United welcome current league leaders Brentford.

There are also five midweek games in League Two, with a crucial clash at the foot of the table seeing bottom club Northampton Town travel to the side directly above them, Torquay United.

Fleetwood Town suffered a first league defeat in six games last time out against York City and can get their play-off push back on track at Wycombe Wanderers.

Mansfield Town and Bury still both need points in their bid to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight and they face each other at Field Mill, while Bristol Rovers host Cheltenham Town and Newport County take on AFC Wimbledon.