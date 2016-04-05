Football League Review: Middlesbrough a point off the top, Bolton in deep trouble

Middlesbrough moved to within a point of the Championship summit with a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Gaston Ramirez scored twice after Grant Leadbitter's penalty to send Aitor Karanka's side to within touching distance of leaders Burnley, who were held to a 0-0 home draw by Cardiff City.

Brighton are just two points off the top thanks to their 2-1 win away to Birmingham City, but Hull City's hopes of automatic promotion were dealt a damaging blow as they lost 4-0 to play-off hopefuls Derby County.

At the other end of the table, Bolton Wanderers' 3-1 loss away to Brentford means they will be relegated if they lose to Derby at the weekend.

Charlton Athletic's goalless draw with Ipswich Town means they are likely to join them in League One next season.

Elsewhere, Leeds United were held 1-1 at Elland Road by QPR, Fulham beat Preston 2-1 and Bristol City drew 1-1 with Rotherham United to leave both looking nervously over their shoulders at the bottom three.

There were also 2-1 victories for Wolves away to MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday against Blackburn Rovers and Reading at home to Nottingham Forest.

Fleetwood Town climbed out of the bottom four in League One thanks to a 2-0 win over mid-table Peterborough United.

They remain just a point above the relegation places, however, with Oldham Athletic having picked up a valuable 2-0 win over Swindon Town.

Veteran Jamie Cureton hit the winner as Dagenham and Redbridge beat Morecambe 2-1 to keep their faint hopes of avoiding relegation from League Two alive, while Carlisle United moved to within a point of the play-offs thanks to a solitary Hallam Hope goal against Hartlepool United.

Stevenage and Yeovil Town took a step towards safety after playing out a 0-0 draw.