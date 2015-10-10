Football League Review: Walsall usurp Burton, Portsmouth put pressure on Plymouth

Walsall moved above Burton Albion to lead the way in League One following a 2-0 victory over Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

A first career goal from 19-year-old Liam Kinsella put the hosts ahead after 36 minutes, but Burton were denied an equaliser shortly after half-time when they hit the crossbar.

The three points were wrapped up by the hosts in second-half stoppage time, though, as Tom Bradshaw converted from the penalty spot, sending Walsall to the summit at the expense of their guests.

At the other end of the table, Fleetwood Town and Oldham Athletic suffered defeats to Coventry City and Scunthorpe United respectively.

Gillingham moved to within a point of Walsall following their 3-1 win away at Chesterfield, but Bury missed the chance to join the top two on 25 points as they were held at home by Wigan Athletic.

Southend United moved into the play-off places as James Pigott's goal proved enough for them to consign Port Vale to a second consecutive defeat, while Crewe Alexandra remain bottom despite picking up their second win of the season at Barnsley.

Elsewhere, there were victories for Sheffield United against Rochdale, Shrewsbury Town at home to Colchester United and for Peterborough away at Swindon Town.

In League Two, Portsmouth joined Plymouth Argyle at the top of the table on 23 points, with Paul Cook's men moving into pole position by virtue of scoring more goals than the Devon club.

Robbie Simpson had put Cambridge United ahead at home to Portsmouth, but the dismissal of Mark Roberts during the half-time interval proved costly as Matt Tubbs' second-half hat-trick earned the visitors - who also finished the game with 10 men following Gareth Evans' late red card - three points.

Oxford United also took their points tally for the season up to 23 with a 1-0 triumph over AFC Wimbledon at the Kassam Stadium.

Newport County and Dagenham & Redbridge both remain in the drop zone, with the Welsh side going down 3-0 away at Mansfield Town and the Essex outfit throwing away a two-goal lead to draw with Yeovil Town at Huish Park.

Accrington Stanley kept pace with the teams at the top by defeating Barnet away, while 10-man Leyton Orient slipped up and suffered a 3-2 loss away at Crawley Town despite a double from Jay Simpson.

Meanwhile, Morecambe picked up a win away at Carlise United and Luton Town were held to a 1-1 draw by York City.

Northampton Town moved closer to the play-off places thanks to a 2-1 triumph over Hartlepool United.