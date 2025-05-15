How to watch Walsall vs Chesterfield: Live streams and TV info for League Two play-off semi-final second leg

Walsall have a narrow advantage over Chesterfield with the second leg still to come

Watch Walsall vs Chesterfield online, on TV, and anywhere, as the League Two play-offs continue on May 16. This guide explains how to watch the League Two play-off semi-final second leg encounter online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Walsall hold a 2-0 advantage over Chesterfield as we approach Friday's crucial second leg in the League Two play-offs.

Mat Sadler's side looked to be home and hosed midway through the season, having topped the table for the most amount of time in the fourth tier.

But after winning just four of their last 22 games, the Saddlers find themselves in the play-offs.

The Spireites were no match in the first leg, but will be hopeful of a famous turn around on Friday night, with a bumper crowd expected in Staffordshire.

How to watch Walsall vs Chesterfield in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Walsall vs Chesterfield on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Walsall vs Chesterfield in the US

In the US, you can stream Walsall vs Chesterfield on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 4pm ET.

Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month in the US.

Are there any Walsall vs Chesterfield free streams?

As it stands, there are no streaming services showing Walsall vs Chesterfield for free.

In Canada, DAZN are offering a free trial, so new customers could technically watch for free before cancelling if they didn't think they'd get enough value out of sticking around.

The cheapest streamer is Fancode in India, who are offering a game pass for just ₹15 (£0.14) or a season pass for ₹99 (less than £1). Fancode is geo-restricted to India.

Watch Walsall vs Chesterfield from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Walsall vs Chesterfield is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Walsall vs Chesterfield streams globally

Can I watch Walsall vs Chesterfield in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Walsall vs Chesterfield in Australia? The rights holder for the EFL in Australia is beIN Sports, with Friday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Walsall vs Chesterfield in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, EFL football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.