What the papers say

A heated summer transfer battle is brewing over Harry Kane. The Daily Star reports Manchester City are ready to outbid rivals Manchester United and Chelsea for the 27-year-old striker’s signature, with any move expected to cost upwards of £120m.

Staying with City, The Daily Telegraph reports the club are preparing to offer Raheem Sterling a new long-term deal. Despite a recent drop in form, club bosses are believed to be eager to lock-down the 26-year-old forward as City looks to revamp its front line in the wake of the impending departure of Sergio Aguero.

A photo posted by on

West Ham and Fulham are leading the race to sign Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, according to The Sun. Rovers are still believed to be trying to convince the 24-year-old to sign a new deal, however they will likely let him go if their £25m valuation is met.

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich. The Daily Mail says manager Mikel Arteta views the 24-year-old midfielder as a replacement for Martin Odegaard, who is set to return to Real Madrid this summer.

Social media round-up

Mourinho given green light to raid Man Utd for former player to boost Roma squadhttps://t.co/izKmMEN3Kcpic.twitter.com/wSs7bFzpP1— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 21, 2021 See more

Spurs & Barca blow as Flick ‘extremely likely’ to take Germany job after Euroshttps://t.co/1p395JXKV9— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 20, 2021 See more

Players to watch

A photo posted by on

Gareth Bale: AS reports the 31-year-old forward could extend his loan stay at Tottenham if Harry Kane’s departure is confirmed.

Ebrima Darboe: Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in the 19-year-old Roma midfielder, according to Corriere dello Sport.