Is Jean-Philippe Mateta injured this week? Injury latest on Crystal Palace striker

News
By published

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been at the centre of transfer drama, but that hasn’t been his only issue

Jean-Philippe Mateta is once again flying for Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta has missed Crystal Palace's last two games (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a turbulent few weeks at Crystal Palace, to say the least.

Not only has Oliver Glasner announced that he will leave the club this summer, and their former captain, Marc Guehi, has left to join Manchester City, but their headline striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, has also made his desire to depart clear.

Is Jean-Philippe Mateta available for selection against Burnley?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace scores his team&amp;amp;apos;s first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on November 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mateta has eight Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mateta last turned out for the Eagles in their 3-1 loss against Chelsea at the end of January, missing subsequent games against Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has a move to AC Milan in the pipeline, which was then called off due to an issue with his right knee. But, will he be available to face Burnley in their 7.30pm kick-off on Wednesday?

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner has delivered an update on Mateta's fitness (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Glasner, the answer is no.

Speaking to the press last week, the Austrian coach said: “He won’t play on Sunday at Brighton, and he won’t play against Burnley.

“We now want a final decision how to manage his knee, what we have to do, what we should do.”

Mateta is thought to be weighing up whether to have surgery on the knee, which would see him sidelined for several months and also mean he’d definitely miss the World Cup with France.

Although making clear the striker isn’t available for the Burnley game, Glasner has made clear that he will be reintegrated into the Palace squad when injury allows, despite the transfer drama.

“As everybody can imagine, it’s a tricky situation for everyone,” Glasner continued.

“For him, for everyone at the club – but at the end, if the decision will be taken that we manage his knee until the end of the season, he will be back in the squad.

“If he doesn’t undergo surgery and the knee is okay, he will start training with us and he will get integrated, and then he has to fight for his position like everyone else.

“But this is what he knows, and he’s fine with it.”

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.