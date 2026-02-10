Manchester United begin contact to make Spaniard their first summer signing: report

Manchester United are pushing to sign a standout Spaniard ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Red Devils are enjoying a resurgence under former midfielder Michael Carrick, with the manager winning four games on the bounce since returning to Old Trafford to steady the ship.

With Champions League qualification now a realistic target, however, Manchester United appear to be following the same recruitment path that has served them well since the INEOS takeover, with a Spanish starlet targeted to become their first buy of the summer.

Manchester United are further along in signing Spaniard than any of their rivals

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

United are enjoying a better season in front of goal than last term, thanks in part to the acquisitions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko in attack, who cost around £200 million last summer.

But elsewhere across the team, the Red Devils have reaped the rewards of shrewder signings: Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven have both been at the club just over a year and have both impressed hugely, while goalkeeper Senne Lammens has provided composure between the sticks.

Manchester United have made good signings over the past year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 20-time English champions are now hoping to make their first buy of the summer transfer window a cheaper player to develop over time, as they lead the way for teen sensation, Hugo Fernandez.

Journalist Salva Gomis has reported in Spanish outlet Esportbase that United are pushing hardest among Premier League clubs for the 18-year-old Valencia star and have already presented their project to the player's camp ahead of a move this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fernandez comes from Real Sociedad's famed production line and has been a regular with the Murcialagos' reserve side this term, training with the first team and garnering attention from England for his 6ft 3in presence and ball-playing style.

Chelsea are believed to be offering the chance to develop on loan at BlueCo affiliate Strasbourg, with United likely to offer a similar pathway to the likes of Heaven and Diego Leon.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the starlet, too, though, according to Foot Mercato: Fernandez was born in the French capital, is a great-grandson of one of the European champions' founders and is “at the heart of a tug-of-war between the French and Spanish federations” over his international allegiance.

Hugo Fernandez is wanted by big clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that United are looking to strengthen in midfield this summer, with the bulk of the budget likely going towards replacing Casemiro, who is currently ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

It remains to be seen whether Carrick will be appointed at the Theatre of Dreams on a permanent basis, but it is likely that the Red Devils will look to bring in more affordable squad players like Lammens, Dorgu and Heaven to supplement their spending, regardles of who the manager is.

Fernandez has a contract until 2027, with the option for Valencia to extend for another two years. Manchester United take on West Ham United tonight as Premier League action returns.