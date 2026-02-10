Arsenal midfielder 'won't be at the Emirates Stadium' next season: report

Mikel Arteta may be about to oversee a squad overhaul

Arsenal are looking to focus on selling this summer, as their huge squad gets a trim.

The Gunners welcomed eight new faces to the club over the summer, in the form of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Ebere Eze, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Piero Hincapie, Christian Norgaard and Cristhian Mosquera.

While each of the new signings have impressed in varying degrees, however, Arsenal are looking to a summer in which outgoings are prioritised, as sporting director Andrea Berta looks to recoup capital.

Arsenal looking to sell, with midfielder's future decided already

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

While Arsenal have set new records of spending over the past few years, the club's record sale remains Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 2017 move to Liverpool for around £30 million.

The Gunners have seen healthy profits recorded for Hale End academy graduates such as Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock during manager Mikel Arteta's tenure, but FourFourTwo understands that the sale record could well be broken this summer.

Andrea Berta will look to sell this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new report from German outlet BILD, as relayed by Sport Witness, has given the latest on Fabio Vieira's time in the Bundesliga, with the Portuguese playmaker surplus to requirements at London Colney.

Arsenal signed Vieira in 2022 from Porto – but after struggling with injuries and adjusting to the intensity of the Premier League, he failed to seriously challenge captain Martin Odegaard for a place in the side and was sent back to the Dragao on loan, before another stint this season at Hamburg.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HSV have a €20m purchase option on the Portuguese, but with BILD explaining that, “There is still clear room for improvement in his defensive work”, it's no foregone conclusion that Vieira moves permanently this summer, despite two goals and five assists thus far in German football, following two red cards in his first five appearances.

It's clear from the report, however, that Vieira will not be returning to Arsenal, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027 and the North Londoners hoping to recollect some of the £30m they invested in his signature.

Arteta has favoured Eze as his primary deputy for Odegaard this season, though Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz have both played as no.10s in the absence of the Norwegian schemer – while teen sensation Ethan Nwaneri is thought to be the long-term successor, and is currently on loan himself, out in Marseille.

Fabio Vieira won't be returning to Arsenal (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Vieira may be one of several players leaving N5 this summer, with the Gunners' numbers in midfield and attack particularly stacked right now.

With Arsenal said to be looking for another midfielder this summer, Norgaard may be looking over his shoulder after a lack of game-time covering Zubimendi, while any of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus might be options for the club to sell while they can get a good fee.

Vieira is worth €18m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Brentford this week as Premier League action continues.