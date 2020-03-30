Football rumours from the media
What the papers say
Arsenal’s 30-year-old Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is believed to be on Real Madrid’s radar. The Daily Express reports that Aubameyang, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, has been eyed as a potential boost to the club’s attacking ranks.
However, Aubameyang is not at the top of Real Madrid’s wish list. The Express says the club will only pursue the Arsenal forward if they fail to attract either Sadio Mane from Liverpool or Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
Newcastle have expressed interest in signing Burnley midfielders Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick, according to the Chronicle. The Irish duo are both out of contract in the summer and Magpies boss Steve Bruce believes the pair would prove valuable to the club next season.
Social media round-up
Chelsea ‘agree £30m transfer for Gabriel Magalhaes’ https://t.co/r7F8BOBRgopic.twitter.com/5bP3RQKksc— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 30, 2020
Odion Ighalo replacement lined up in transfer boost for Man Unitedhttps://t.co/8VuXqIp8kIpic.twitter.com/KQxrQkgoWM— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 30, 2020
Players to watch
Igor Gomes: Sao Paulo have put a £45million price-tag on the 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder, according to Spanish newspaper Diario AS.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Arsenal midfielder is eager to turn his loan spell at Roma into a permanent move, the Daily Mail reports.
