Newcastle United star overcomes Barcelona injustice to excel in toughest England World Cup audition

Just over 24 hours later, 21-year-old Hall left the pitch having proven himself as one of the finest full-backs on the planet

Ultimately, Yamal had the last laugh, converting a penalty with the very last kick of the game to snatch a draw, breaking Newcastle hearts in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Barcelona are now favourites to reach the Champions League quarter-finals; the hosts were just seconds away from a deserved, historic victory after Harvey Barnes put them in front on 86 minutes. Eddie Howe’s gameplan was superb, and very nearly executed to perfection by his players.

Article continues below

Lewis Hall gives England boss Thomas Tuchel food for thought

Lewis Hall skips away from Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody played badly, and Newcastle had clearly learnt lessons from their defeat to Barça in the league phase back in September.

That night was full of the same electricity which drove a boisterous atmosphere from the stands again on Tuesday, but after missing chances in the first half six months ago, the Magpies waned and succumbed to a Marcus Rashford double.

This time, after containing the Blaugrana at one end and utilising the pace of Barnes, Anthony Elanga and surprise striker selection Will Osula to get in behind Hansi Flick’s makeshift defence’s high line, Newcastle went up a level in the second half. The introduction of Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy helped yield what felt at the time like the decisive moment.

The big difference between now and then was Yamal’s inclusion. He was injured on matchday one, which opened the door for Rashford to steal the show.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fresh from a recent hat-trick and scoring the winner in LaLiga against Athletic Club at the weekend, the teenage sensation, arguably the best player in the world at the moment, was the main attraction.

Not just for the hoards of journalists and broadcasters overflowing in the press box, but also a lot of Newcastle supporters, who had turned out in force to catch a glimpse of him before he trained on Monday, and were equally as awestruck when he entered the stadium before kick off.

That, in turn, put extra focus on Hall. But if Howe could have asked for the most important battle on the pitch to involve any player, he would have been high on his list. It was a battle he ultimately won, with Yamal failing to attempt a single dribble for the first time in a Champions League match; there can be no better indictment of an incredible performance, for which he was unlucky not be awarded player of the match.

Eddie Howe's side thought they'd clinched a vital first leg win over Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was supposed to be Yamal tearing past Hall all night, but the biggest flash point came in the first half when Yamal bodychecked him seemingly without attempting to play the ball. No yellow card was given, meaning he avoided a suspension for the second leg, as did Fermin Lopez, who resorted to stopping Hall from mounting an attack of his own by some rather forceful means.

“Defensively, he was strong,” Howe said of Hall. “He was helped by his team, some players around him put in strong performances as well. He should take a lot of confidence from that, and in possession, he showed his quality. He pushed them back, and attacked really well.

“It was a really good performances in all phases,” Howe said. “We limited them with a really good defensive display. We attacked well too. The last kick of the game, it is a tough one to take.”

Lewis Hall whips a ball into the penalty area against Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe still believes Newcastle can progress when the tie reignites at Camp Nou in a week’s time. “We are very much in the tie. I thought the defeat was harsh last time, now the draw is harsh. It shows their quality, if you switch off for a second, they’ll punish you.

“That is football. It never plays to romance. It does what it does.”

Yamal still managed to strike the decisive blow. As fortunate as he is to be playing next week, he has given Barcelona a crucial advantage.

Hope can still spring eternal for Newcastle, though, on the night the whole world was truly introduced to the brilliance of Lewis Hall.