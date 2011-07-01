Forlan intent on Rojiblancos stay

The Uruguayan is a reported target of Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur, having fallen out of favour at the Madrid side during the second half of last season.

But the 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner has played down talk of a summer move, and insists he intends to honour his contract in the Spanish capital.

"I have two years left on my contract," Forlan told ESPN. "There are rumours that the club are looking to ship me out, but I'm relaxed.

"I have two years left on my contract and I aim to fulfil that."

Forlan joined Atletico from Villarreal in the summer of 2007, and has gone on to score 96 goals in 195 matches.