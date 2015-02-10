Blanc backs Cavani to come good for PSG

The Uruguay international has come in for criticism in recent weeks, and has netted just twice in his past 10 Ligue 1 appearances.

There have been recent reports of a spat between Blanc and the player, but the former France boss has come out in support of his forward.

"We have to maintain our trust in him. I am sure he will score goals, even when it seems a little complicated," Blanc said.

"I'm sure it's a guy who will score goals. He is in a difficult period. Let's help him. Also help the team.

"We must also think about the team. We must allow this individual reflection for Edi and collectively for the team."

PSG host Nantes in the last 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday, and Blanc hopes his squad can cope with a busy schedule as they maintain their search for success on four fronts.

"It's not very difficult to have the motivation to win matches," he added. "If we do not, the players need to change profession. And the coach too. What is difficult is accumulation of matches.

"The recovery is complicated. Even if we win, sometimes we do not have the means to do so. I think, as you said, PSG has a large squad, quality squad. For now, we played four competitions with happiness. We are still qualified in each.

"We will try to stay in the race until the last moment. I hope the squad will go well, there will be no injuries. I hope we will not have too many suspensions.

"Because if it is, in fact, there will be choices to do. For now, despite a busy February, a busy January, we try to play games to earn them. Whatever the team on the pitch."