Blanc laments PSG squandering points

The Ligue 1 champions remain two points behind Monaco after Radamel Falcao cancelled out Zlatan Ibrahimovic's opener at Parc des Princes.



Blanc, whose side lost star defender Thiago Silva to injury in the first half, said his team deserved to win.



"Without taking anything away from Monaco, because they played well, I think that if we analyse the game and our numbers of chances, we deserve to win, but it was a very beautiful game. That's it," he said.



"I think we needed to be more efficient with taking opportunities. When you have so many chances, scoring only once is not good enough to secure the points at this level.



"But I have to say that to get so many chances in such a game it is not easy and the players deserve credit for creating the opportunities.



"It is a real disappointment though because if we had taken just one more of our many chances, I think we would have won the game without any problem."



Blanc said it was no surprise his team conceded moments after Thiago Silva, who had to be replaced in the 16th minute, came off.



"We have to be realistic. We cannot lose Thiago Silva without having a moment of doubt," he said.



"First of all because we do not have the presence of the player and how good he is and second of all, because he gives confidence to his team-mates.



"It is (not by accident) that we took this goal five or 10 minutes after he left the pitch."