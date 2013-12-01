Blanc unimpressed by Lyon attacking performance

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck from the penalty spot in each half and Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva also netted as PSG cruised to a comfortable victory at the Parc des Princes to go four points clear at the top of Ligue 1, as well as extend the club's unbeaten start to the season.

PSG coach Blanc told Canal+: "Lyon were not dangerous. The problem was they were able to get the ball easily and always find someone in space.

"Having corrected this and putting Cavani up with Ibra (Ibrahimovic), it allowed us to have a few more people on the width of the field and thereby cut the space for Lyon."

PSG are now just one game away from equalling a club record of 27 games unbeaten in the league.

Blanc raised eyebrows with his team selection by not having a single French player in his starting line-up against Lyon, with Blaise Matuidi only making the bench.

When asked if it bothered him, Blanc responded: "No, it does not bother me.

"Listen, Blaise (Matuidi) was tired. We have to be careful with players who have left a lot of physical and psychological energy to qualify brilliantly for the World Cup in Rio.

"Be careful with the aftermath. We are fortunate to have a quality squad, so we can afford to rest players."