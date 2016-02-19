Ibrahimovic future to be confirmed imminently - Blanc

Laurent Blanc expects an announcement on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Paris Saint-Germain future to be made imminently.

Ibrahimovic joined PSG in 2012 and has helped the club to three straight Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de la Ligue triumphs and one Coupe de France as Blanc's side completed the domestic treble last season.

In the process, the 34-year-old Swede has become the highest goalscorer in the club's history with 134 strikes - the latest of which came in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ibrahimovic's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season, with reports of a return to AC Milan, a move to MLS or the Premier League suggested as possible next steps.

Blanc anticipates an imminent announcement from both the club and player in regards to his future.

"We do not know his will, it's still an important factor. But in no time, you will be aware of his decision and that of the club," the coach said.

"Zlatan and PSG were very good against Chelsea. He is in form and not far from his best physical shape."

Edinson Cavani scored the winner against Chelsea, but Blanc suggested he will have to do more to earn a place in the starting line-up.

"Every time someone scores, they score points but obviously the thinking is more comprehensive than that," he added.

"It is a very important goal. It'll do Edi a world of good, because it brings competition between him and Lucas [Moura].

"It will push everyone to be very good. Edi is in a difficult period but everyone trusts him. This goal can comfort him and give the assurance that he can again be the striker he has never ceased to be."