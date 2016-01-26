Van der Wiel undergoes appendix surgery

Gregory van der Wiel is set for a "number of weeks out" after undergoing surgery on his appendix, Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has confirmed.

The Dutch full-back scored his first goal of the season on Saturday as Ligue 1 leaders PSG thrashed Angers 5-1 to maintain their 21-point advantage at the summit.

Van der Wiel completed the match at the Parc des Princes and Blanc has announced the 27-year-old was operated on a day later.

"Gregory had surgery on Sunday on his appendix," Blanc said at Tuesday's media conference. "It is not very serious, but unfortunately he will be out for a while."

"Maybe for a few weeks."

Van der Wiel will miss Wednesday's Coupe de la Ligue semi-final against Toulouse, a game in which PSG also look set to be without Marco Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu and Thiago Silva.

"These injuries are not serious but could be if the players suffer a relapse. Thiago is not quite ready, but not far from it.

"Marco is better but Wednesday's game is too close, like Salvatore … his injury does not appear to have healed enough for him to play against Toulouse."