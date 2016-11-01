In-form Eduardo Salvio vows to improve
Eduardo Salvia believes he will continue to impress for Benfica after his fifth goal in six games secured a 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev.
Eduardo Salvio has vowed to maintain his sparkling form after his penalty secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Benfica over Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.
Salvio's spot-kick made the difference as Benfica moved level on seven points with Group B leaders Napoli on Tuesday, while Ederson Moraes proved the hero at the other end by saving Junior Moraes' second-half penalty.
It is now five goals in six Benfica outings for Salvio and the in-form forward has pledged to keep on improving, while adding the Portuguese champions must look to seal their progression in match day five against Besiktas.
"In time I will further improve, the goal is to grow day by day," he told Sport TV.
"I'm glad we got the three points. It was a difficult game. In the first part we were a little better, but in the second we could not get the goal.
"But we had control of the game. Now it's time to rest and continue [against] Besiktas. The aim of Benfica is always to win, at home or away.
"Now Besiktas will be complicated, they are a strong team but we will prepare well for this, it is the Champions League."
