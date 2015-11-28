Former Liverpool defender Byrne dies, aged 77

Former Liverpool defender Gerry Byrne has died at the age 77, the club has confirmed.

Byrne played 333 times for Liverpool between 1957 and 1969 under Phil Taylor and iconic manager Bill Shankly.

He won two league titles and claimed an FA Cup winners' medal in 1965, where he completed a 2-1 extra-time victory over Leeds United despite suffering a broken collarbone early in the match.

Byrne won two England caps and was a member of his country's World Cup-winning squad in 1966.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Gerry's family and friends at this time," said the club in a statement.

Football Association chairman Greg Dyke said: "I can still remember the way he helped Liverpool win the 1965 FA Cup despite suffering a broken collarbone early in the game.

"His determination to play on rather than leave his team down a man was remarkable. Of course, he went on to be involved with the 1966 World Cup squad underlining just how talented a player he was.

"My sincere condolences go to his family and friends."

