Forrest not feeling downbeat despite missed chances

James Forrest left Celtic Park on Sunday wondering quite how he failed to find the net in the 3-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Kilmarnock.

The Hoops winger struck a post and had three efforts saved by Laurentiu Branescu in the first half.

And, after Odsonne Edouard’s double had cancelled out Eamonn Brophy’s opener for the visitors, the Romanian goalkeeper, on loan from Juventus, produced a wonder save from Forrest’s close-range header, although Ryan Christie bundled in the loose ball.

Celtic keeper Fraser Foster then saved a penalty from Killie midfielder Alan Power before Scotland international Forrest rattled the bar with a deflected shot to keep him on seven goals for the season so far.

“Their goalkeeper was right up for it right from the start and he made a good few saves,” said Forrest.

“He made us work for the goals, but it’s always tough against Kilmarnock, home or away.

“There are some games in the season when you might get one chance and you score.

“Then there are ones like yesterday where I had four or five chances, but it just didn’t happen.

“But it shows you are playing well and with confidence when you are getting plenty of chances.

“If you keep doing the right things then the goals will come.”

Celtic have won their first six league games to sit three points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and now turn their focus to the Betfred Cup. They host Championship side Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night

Forrest said: “Since we came back in pre-season we have been to a lot of places in different competitions.

“We are on a good run and we had a good win on Sunday.

“We are back here on Wednesday and it is another big game, the quarter final of the cup, so we need to get ready and go again.”