The FourFourTwo Preview: Sunderland vs Swansea

Gus Poyet's men lost 2-1 to Stoke City in the League Cup on Tuesday, but could see forwards Steven Fletcher and Connor Wickham, as well as midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini, return from knocks.

Defender Sebastian Coates, however, will likely miss out through injury after being substituted at half-time during his club debut on Tuesday.

"We have a few injuries for the first time in the season, with Steven Fletcher out and Connor Wickham pulling out [on Tuesday] morning – it is nothing serious but it is another player we lost at the front and we hope we can recover and be stronger on Saturday," Poyet said after their cup defeat.

"[Coates] was feeling it a little bit so it was right to take him off.

"I think that, apart from Sebastian, the rest will be back if everything goes alright, so let's hope we can have as many players as possible available for the next game."

Swansea recorded a convincing double over Sunderland last season - picking up 4-0 and 3-1 wins over the Wearside club.

Sunderland have only beaten Swansea once since the latter's promotion into the Premier League in 2011, although the Welsh side's 3-1 win at the Stadium of Light in May signified their first goals at the venue.

Swansea picked up their first-ever win over Everton on Wednesday to book their place in the League Cup fourth round, where they will face further Merseyside opposition in the form of Liverpool.

The 3-0 triumph followed back-to-back Premier League defeats to Chelsea and Southampton, but coach Garry Monk says Swansea never lost confidence in their own abilities.

"The mojo wasn't lost, the morale hadn't gone," he insisted. "The boys are fine, the same level as they were at the start of the season and every game because of the way we've performed.

"We're a group together, playing for each other, which is how we want it.

"Wins give you momentum and it's nice to go into the next game with a win behind you, but we're not concentrating on that. We're looking at performance levels every day and in games which have been there every time."

Wilfried Bony was sent off during Swansea's defeat to Southampton last weekend, but is back in contention after serving his one-game ban against Everton in the cup.

Midfielder Leon Britton (knee) remains sidelined, while Jordi Amat (knee) is also out.