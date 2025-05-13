How to watch Sunderland v Coventry City: Live streams and TV info for Championship play-off second leg

Frank Lampard will be hoping his Coventry side can overturn their first-leg deficit

Watch Sunderland vs Coventry as Frank Lampard's side try to overturn their first-leg deficit in the Championship playoff semi-final.

Sunderland vs Coventry City: Key information • Date: Tuesday 13 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4pm ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Sunderland are in the driving seat as they host Coventry City once again following their Championship play-off semi-final first leg just days ago.

Eliezer Mayenda scored an 88th-minute winner to give the Black Cats a vital one-goal lead heading into the second leg on Tuesday, with the game finishing 2-1 in the visitors' favour.

French striker Wilson Isidor ended a three-month wait for a goal by notching the opener for Sunderland after 68 minutes played, before Jack Rudoni headed in a leveller just two minutes later.

A poor backpass from Milan van Ewijk allowed Mayenda to settle the game, and Frank Lampard's Sky Blues now have quite the task in the north-east.

This guide explains how to watch Sunderland vs Coventry online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Sunderland vs Coventry City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Sunderland vs Coventry City on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Sunderland vs Coventry City in the US

In the US, you can stream Sunderland vs Coventry City on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, or alternatively on Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 4pm ET.

Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month in the US.

Are there any Sunderland vs Coventry City free streams?

As it stands, there are no streaming services showing Sunderland vs Coventry City for free.

In Canada, DAZN are offering a free trial, so new customers could technically watch for free before cancelling if they didn't think they'd get enough value out of sticking around.

The cheapest streamer is Fancode in India, who are offering a game pass for just ₹25 (£0.22).

Watch Sunderland vs Coventry City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Sunderland vs Coventry City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Sunderland vs Coventry City streams globally

Can I watch Sunderland vs Coventry City in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Sunderland vs Coventry City in Australia? The rights holder for the Championship in Australia is beIN Sports, with Thursday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Sunderland vs Coventry City in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, Championship football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.