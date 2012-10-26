Galliani: Allegri has backing of Berlusconi

Beleaguered AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has the full support of club president Silvio Berlusconi and all the board, vice-president Adriano Galliani said ahead of their match against Genoa on Saturday.

"We will get out of this period with this manager. I try not to speak much because they all ask me about the manager but this isn't the problem," Galliani told the club's television station Milan Channel on Thursday.

"The president and directors all think that we can get out of this with this manager."

Milan have suffered five defeats in eight Serie A games so far and had another setback in the Champions League with defeat to Malaga on Wednesday.

Allegri will be without midfielder Nigel de Jong when they take on Genoa at the San Siro but Brazilian talisman Alexandre Pato will make his first Serie A start since February, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Genoa will be playing their first match under Luigi Del Neri following Monday's sacking of Luigi De Canio who paid the price for their 4-2 capitulation to Roma after being two goals ahead on Sunday.

De Canio has problems of his own, with top scorer Marco Borriello out for 45 days with an ankle injury sustained during the loss to Roma, the club said on their website.

Defending champions and league leaders Juventus face a potentially tricky match on Sunday at Catania, who are unbeaten at home this season.

Juventus will welcome back midfielders Stefan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah, who were both left out of the 1-1 draw with Nordsjaelland in Denmark on Tuesday, La Repubblica reported.

Title-chasing Inter Milan will be without midfielder Philippe Coutinho for their clash at Bologna on Sunday, after he left the field following a heavy challenge from Milos Ostojic during their 1-0 Europa League win against Partizan Belgrade.

Coutinho could be out for a month with a micro-fracture to his left tibia, Mediaset reported.

The injury is a big blow to Inter, who are joint fourth in Serie A with 18 points and four behind Juventus, as they have been without midfielders Wesley Sneijder and Dejan Stankovic for weeks.

Fifth-placed AS Roma will be without left-back Federico Balzaretti, who has a thigh injury, when they take on struggling Udinese on Sunday.

The Italian international would be out of action for two weeks, Mediaset reported.