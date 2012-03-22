Galliani laments missing out on Tevez

The Argentine front-man made a successful return to the Citizens' first-team after six months out of football following an infamous spat with manager Roberto Mancini back.

Having come on as a substitute, the former Manchester United man quickly sought to make amends for his misdemeanours, setting up Samir Nasri's winner in the 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

And Galliani admits he was "in love" with Tevez after watching him in action against the Blues at the Etihad Stadium.

"I was in love with Tevez and yesterday I saw him returning to the field with Manchester City and I loved it so much," he said.

"When he entered the game changed. He drives me crazy, but some trains have to be taken in the exact moment which they pass, while fate decided otherwise."

Having missed out on Tevez, the Rossoneri opted to sign compatriot Maxi Lopez from Catania and Galliani admits he is happy with the impact the striker has made since his January arrival.

"However we are delighted with what Maxi Lopez is doing with our shirt."