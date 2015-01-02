Galtier affirms Saint-Etienne commitment

With Alan Pardew set to leave the Tyneside club for Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Galtier's has been one name touted as a potential replacement at St James' Park.

The former Marseille boss has turned fortunes around at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard since his appointment in 2009, staving off relegation in his first season before improving year on year since.

After a fourth-placed finish last term, Galtier's side are in the same position currently, just two points off a UEFA Champions League spot.

Responding to speculation of an approach from Newcastle in recent days, Saint-Etienne president Bernard Caiazzo stated such rumours were "insulting" to the 48-year-old.

"I have a commitment to my club and my players," Galtier said.

"I am and will be the coach of Saint-Etienne until the end of the season."

Another key figure at Saint-Etienne linked with a move to the Premier League is captain Loic Perrin.

The 29-year-old defender is a reported target for Arsene Wenger as he looks to bolster his threadbare options in Arsenal's backline, and a move was not ruled out by his current boss.

"Loic is a particular case that I will be personally involved with," Galtier explained.

"I am not saying that the door is open but if a surprising offer is made we should listen to Loic and what he wants."